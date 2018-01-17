Home / The Star News / Schimel talks meth with county leaders

Schimel talks meth with county leaders



Wed, 01/17/2018 - 3:52pm brianw
Attorney general holds roundtable talk in Medford over drug danger in state
January 18, 2018 -- by Brian Wilson

About 20 area law enforcement, local government, and business leaders gathered at the Taylor County fairgrounds on Jan. 10 for a roundtable discussion with Wisconsin attorney general Brad Schimel.
Drugs and the impact to the community was at the core of the 90-minute discussion. Schimel has been crusading against concerns of a spreading opioid addiction crisis in the state. However, coming to Taylor County, he learned about the potentially more serious methamphetamine crisis that is hitting this region hard.
Schimel noted opioid addiction is making headlines as a public health crisis in about the southern two-thirds of the state in the form of both prescription drug abuse and heroin. In the northern areas, however, meth is the bigger issue. Both drugs are heavily tied to Mexican-based drug cartels which have pushed into the region.
Taylor County Chief Deputy Larry Woebbeking noted that even when they have been successful in shutting down distributors, it is only a matter of days before local labs spring up to produce the toxic drug.

See the complete story in this week's issue of The Star News.

