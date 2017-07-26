Sand Box accreditation raises the bar on child care

Sand Box Child Care & Preschool is once again raising the bar on child care services in Taylor County.

The center recently received national accreditation for its child care services. The process evaluates the center’s facilities, staff, programming and leadership to determine if they meet high standards.

According to Sand Box director Kelly Jensen, having pride in what you do was at the heart of the center’s efforts to earn the national recognition. She noted the lengthy process to earn accreditation was a staff-driven effort.

“It wasn’t me pushing them, they were equally as excited going through the process,” Jensen said. “It can’t be me doing accreditation, it has to be everyone.”

“The staff is not satisfied with being mediocre, we want to reach the highest standards possible,” she said.

Jensen has been a leader in the state when it comes to child care services and is active within her state association and in talking with legislators about laws regarding child care services. She noted the center’s accreditation will help lend support to her efforts.

In addition, by being nationally accredited, the center automatically receives a 5-star rating in the state’s Youngstar Program, the highest rating the state gives. This rating is a way for parents to be able to objectively compare child care centers based on the education of the staff and the services it provides.

