Home / The Star News / Saluting a career of service

Saluting a career of service



First Sgt. Joshua Peterson embraces a folded American flag at the close of the ceremony retiring him from a 20-year career with the U.S. Marine Corps. The ceremony was held at the Flag Field Memorial in the Medford City Park. Peterson is a 1998 graduate of Rib Lake High School. During his service he conducted more than 100 combat missions in Afghanistan earning a Bronze Star for valor as well as being among the top marksmen in the military.
Wed, 09/05/2018 - 4:12pm brianw
Retirement ceremony held at Medford City Park for First Sgt. Joshua Peterson
September 06, 2018 by Brian Wilson

“I love my country. I love my family. I love my Marines.”
Those were the words of First Sgt. Joshua Peterson addressing the crowd of nearly 100 people gathered at the Veterans Flag Field in the Medford City Park Saturday afternoon for his retirement ceremony.
“At the end of the day our job is to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Peterson said recounting how they were able to save the life of an Afghan girl who had been shot in the chest by insurgents during one of his tours in Afghanistan.
Peterson recounted stories of the Marines he served with, paying special honor to the more than 40 who served with him who are no longer alive. A folded flag on an otherwise empty chair served as reminder of their sacrifices. “I would give my life to have them back,” Peterson said.
Peterson said he chose to end his career with the Marines, after 20 years, in order to spend more time with his son and his fiancee.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story and pictures from the ceremony.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here