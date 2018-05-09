Saluting a career of service

“I love my country. I love my family. I love my Marines.”

Those were the words of First Sgt. Joshua Peterson addressing the crowd of nearly 100 people gathered at the Veterans Flag Field in the Medford City Park Saturday afternoon for his retirement ceremony.

“At the end of the day our job is to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” Peterson said recounting how they were able to save the life of an Afghan girl who had been shot in the chest by insurgents during one of his tours in Afghanistan.

Peterson recounted stories of the Marines he served with, paying special honor to the more than 40 who served with him who are no longer alive. A folded flag on an otherwise empty chair served as reminder of their sacrifices. “I would give my life to have them back,” Peterson said.

Peterson said he chose to end his career with the Marines, after 20 years, in order to spend more time with his son and his fiancee.

