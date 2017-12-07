Riding to raise environmental awareness

Honoring the earth really is what the Native-led organization, Honor the Earth, has set out to do for over 24 years. On July 10, Honor the Earth, led by founder Winona LaDuke, started their 5th annual Love Water, Not Oil Spiritual Horseback Ride in Nekoosa and stopped for the night in Gilman.

Tuesday the riders stopped in Gilman for a potluck-style dinner, hosted by the WiSE Alliance, and gave a short presentation before continuing their trip on the route of Enbridge’s pipeline 61 and the anticipated route of the proposed Line 61 twin, or line 66. Honor the Earth’s goal is to raise awareness about Line 66 and Line 3. They are riding because they say both pipelines threaten the environment, property rights, and the treaties that were established in the 1800s.

Enbridge Energy, the $42 billion Canadian company that operates Line 61, is tripling the capacity of that line from the original 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.2 million bpd. In addition to increasing the capacity of Line 61, Enbridge has plans underway to “twin” Line 61, creating a new line (66) in the same corridor to carry 800,000 bpd, meaning that 2 million barrels would flow through Wisconsin each day.

