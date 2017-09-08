Rib Lake man faces vehicular homicide charges

Benjamin Gosar died as a result of a car crash on July 2.

On Tuesday, Aug. 7, Taylor County District Attorney Kristi Tlusty filed charges against Gerald Baker, 21 of Rib Lake for causing Gosar’s death.

Baker was charged with homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle, obstructing a officer, causing death while operating a motor vehicle while revoked, and reckless driving causing great bodily harm. If convicted of all counts, Baker faces up to 19 years, 9 months in prison and up to $55,000 in fines.

According to the criminal complaint, on Sunday, July 2 at about 12:10 a.m., sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a one vehicle accident with injuries located on Shady Lane near Wellington Lake Road in the town of Greenwood. The caller, stated she lives near the accident scene and heard the accident. She told police that a man and woman made it out of the wreck but a third person was in the vehicle and was moaning. She reported that the individuals in the road appeared intoxicated.

Det. Aemus Balsis observed the 2006 Ford F350 in the south ditch of Shady Lane facing a southerly direction. It was about 15 feet into the ditch area. The vehicle was suspended in the air and resting on downed trees.

Balsis made contact with Baker and Monica Wicks on the roadway and noted while they appeared to have blood and dirt on them, he did not observe any obvious injuries. A third occupant, Gosar, was located on the ground near the passenger side of the vehicle. At the accident scene he was alert and talking to emergency personnel asking them to move him as he was uncomfortable.

Balsis spoke to Gosar at the scene and asked him what happened. “He stated, ‘we went high in the trees,’” Balsis stated in the report. When asked if he knew who was driving, Gosar said he did not know.

A subsequent investigation found that Baker had been driving the vehicle and told law enforcement he was unaware that Gosar had been in the bed of his vehicle. Gosar died from his injuries on July 8.

Baker was charged with the crime and on Aug. 9 a $50,000 cash bond was set with condition he not consume or possess any alcohol. Baker is scheduled for an initial appearance in Taylor County Circuit Court at 1 p.m. on September 12.

See the August 10 issue of The Star News for more on this story.