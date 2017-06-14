Rib Lake eases bite of insurance change

The Rib Lake school board members at their June 8 meeting approved giving relief to staff members impacted by a change in the insurance renewal date.

Last month, the board voted to be a forming member of a multi-district insurance consortium. With a much larger pool of people being insured, the hope is to reduce expenses and keep increases under control.

Keeping costs contained for the future brings with it some short-term disruption for district employees as it required changing the renewal date. Traditionally, the district’s insurance year began on September 1. Teachers planned on this over the course of the year and would look at having medical procedures done in the summer months after they met their insurance deductibles for the year.

According to district administrator Lori Manion, the issue came up because teachers did not know about the possibility of a change until late in the year after they had planned their budgets. She said those with health reimbursement account balances could use that money to pay for deductibles as well as any roll-over money they had from not using their full deductible last year.

