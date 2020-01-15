Rib Lake board removes public comment from meetings

On a voice vote (Jack Buksa voting no), the Rib Lake Village Board approved removing the citizen comment portion from the agenda and adopted a different procedure for dealing with citizen comments.

Village president Bill Schreiner told the board he was “really sick and tired of the lies and insults” that have been occurring during citizen comments. He said he contacted officials with Athens, Stetsonville, city of Medford, Taylor County, Gilman, Westboro and Prentice. Schreiner said most have citizens comment on their agenda, but that no one attends the meetings to make comments.

“Athens doesn’t have citizen comments, but they said anyone who is recognized by a board member, which means the citizen can approach a board member who would like to discuss something with the council,” Schreiner said. “The trustee or board member brings it up in front of the board, presents the citizen, and with the majority vote, they let him speak.” Schreiner added he spoke with Taylor County Board chairman Jim Metz and that the county does the same thing.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.