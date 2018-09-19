Rib Lake banking on Dollar General

The village of Rib Lake is clearing the way for Dollar General to build a store in the community.

At the Sept. 12 meeting, village trustees approved a rezoning request for three lots in the Clearview Subdivision from R1 residential use to C-2 Highway Commercial use. The subdivision is located to the west of the Municipal Hall building with the lots in question along Hwy 102.

The only wrinkle in the rezoning was concern by the Muellers, who own two of the lots, that the zoning change is contingent on the sale of the property to Dollar General and if the sale falls through, they would remain residential.

Trustees also approved an agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation over road access on Hwy 102. According to clerk Dawn Swenson, the driveway entrance is not square with Front St. noting this was a concern by the state to prevent congestion. It was noted that given the road traffic there, there is little concern for congestion.

Under the agreement, if the intersection needs to be modified in the future, it will be done without the state paying for it. “The DOT wants to cover its behind if there are issues at Front St. with the future Dollar General store,” she said.

