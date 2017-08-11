Home / The Star News / Revoked

Revoked



Wed, 11/08/2017 - 4:26pm brianw
City council pulls license from Main Street bar after it has sat unused since June
November 9, 2017 by Brian Wilson

Citing the value of a tavern license and a 15-year-old use-it-or-lose-it ordinance, the Medford city council on Tuesday revoked the liquor license for Main Street Bar and Grill.
Travis Holzl came to the city last March to get a license and reopen the bar. That license was approved for June 6 to June 30 when all city liquor licenses expire. The license then was renewed until June 30, 2018.
According to police chief Bryan Carey, a city ordinance passed in August 2002 requires a license to be used within 120 days of it being granted and that the business remain open for at least 120 days of any 180-day period. At the time it was passed, the ordinance’s intent was to prevent people from acquiring licenses and sitting on them to prevent alcohol-related businesses from opening. The provisions of the ordinance allow for a grace period if there is a catastrophic event such as a fire or tornado which makes the building unable to be used while repairs are taking place.
Rather than a single catastrophic event, Holzl told aldermen it was a series of issues with the building.

See the full story in this week's issue of The Star News

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here