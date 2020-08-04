Results on hold

Despite the drama in the days and hours leading up to the polls opening, election day went smoothly in Taylor County.

County clerk Andria Farrand, who is the local offi cial in charge of the elections reported that she visited many of the polling places in the county and that there were few issues with people adapting to the public safety protocols

put in place.

In the city of Medford, voting was moved from the city council conference room, to the shop area at city hall. City attorney Courtney Graff wearing gloves and a mask greeted people at the door opening it for them and allowing

only a few people in at a time. Other voters could stand outside under a tent erected to keep them dry.

