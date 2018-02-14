Walmart wants to rollback what is pays in local property taxes, a move which would shift more than $30,000 in additional burden onto residential property owners in the city.

Despite overwhelming popular support, legislative leadership in Madison won’t bring a proposed law to fix the loophole allowing Walmart’s claim for fear of upsetting major political donors and the Wisconsin Manufacturer’s and Commerce (WMC).

The city of Medford is on the front lines of the fight to close the so-called “dark stores” loophole. This is a provision in the property tax codes which allow big box retailers to claim the assessment for their store should be reduced, regardless of its profitability, because there is a vacant store in the area.

In Medford’s case, Walmart is claiming that its property tax assessment of $8,343,500 is too high and wants the assessment reduced to $6,930,000. This would have the impact of reducing the local property taxes paid by the company from $205,246 to $170,523. Walmart’s appeal of the taxes began last year and went through the board of review process to dispute its assessment. At the meeting held last summer, the board of review, which is made up of all the aldermen along with clerk Virginia Brost and the mayor, voted to uphold the assessor’s tax value of the property.

