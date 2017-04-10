Home / The Star News / Redmen return for coach’s finale

Redmen return for coach’s finale



Coach Barb Anderson said she was humbled by the outpouring of support from the community and former players that took place at Tuesday night’s game. Anderson has coached girls volleyball in Rib Lake for 34 years and plans to step away from coaching at the end of the season. Tuesday was her last regular season home match.
Wed, 10/04/2017 - 4:33pm brianw
After 34 years of coaching, Anderson gets send-off at her final home match
OCtober 5, 2017 By Matt Frey

It took a little while for Barb Anderson to figure out something was up.
In the midst of a potential run toward a Marawood North championship and building for a playoff run, Anderson had enough on her mind prior to Rib Lake’s volleyball battle with visiting Abbotsford Tuesday. But she admitted she found it curious to see some faces in the crowd she hadn’t seen in a while before the 7 p.m. match started and all of them seemed to be wearing the same T-shirt.
“Then I saw my mom and my brother and that was like, ‘what are you doing here?’” Anderson said. “Then they called for captains and I did not want to walk out here. I knew there were just too many people.”

See this week's issue of The Star News for the full story

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here