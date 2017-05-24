Recognition long overdue

Corporal Ken McGuire was 21 years old when he died serving his country.

Now, almost 50 years after his death he is finally getting the recognition for that sacrifice.

McGuire’s name has been added to the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. The battle to get his name on the wall has been a long one for his family. His family members will travel to Washington this weekend to attend the Memorial Day Services on National Mall where McGuire will be recognized.

Corporal Kenneth Rae McGuire was born on Aug. 2, 1947. He grew up in Rib Lake and graduated from Rib Lake High School. He loved baseball, his baseball card collection, fishing and setting pins at the local bowling alley, remembers his twin sister Kathy Heglund.

“He was a friendly guy and was liked by everyone who knew him,” said Heglund.

Like many others of his generation he chose to serve his country. He enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps October 1966 in Milwaukee. McGuire did his training at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He served in Republic of Vietnam from February 1968 until his death in September 1968. He was a rifleman. He served with Company I, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines.

