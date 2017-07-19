In pursuit of zero

Sometimes zero doesn’t equal zero.

At least that is the case when it comes to setting the budget guidelines for county departments.

“We have been zero umpteen years in a row for operations,” said Larry Brandl, county finance director to members of the county’s finance committee Friday morning.

That was just fine with member Scott Mildbrand, noting that starting with a zero increase gives direction to departments, but that the county has historically increased budgets as necessary. “We know human services and county board will go up, we know sheriff’s will go up,” Mildbrand said.

The county approved a pay increase for county board members that begins after the April 2018 elections. It was noted with the increase in methamphetamine and other drug cases in the county human services and law enforcement costs are going up.