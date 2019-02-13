Playing catch up

Taylor County is beginning to play catch-up on some long-term projects in the sheriff’s department.

Sheriff Larry Woebbeking came into Friday’s law enforcement committee meeting with a list of big ticket items that he said need county attention sooner rather than later.

“I am not saying the wheels are falling off, but the lug nuts are loose,” he said.

The top item on Wobbeking’s list was the need to find a new nurse for the county jail.

Currently, the county contracts with the health department to provide part-time nursing services for in the jail. With staffing changes in the health department and reassignments by the public health director Patty Krug, the health department will no longer serve as the jail nurse. In 2017, the sheriff’s department paid the health department $38,000 for the work done and in 2018 paid $28,000.

