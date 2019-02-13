Peterson to be named to Rib Lake hall of fame

The induction ceremony for Joshua Peterson, the newest member of the Rib Lake School District Hall of Fame will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The public is invited to join in honoring Peterson, a 1998 graduate from Rib Lake High School, for his valor, leadership, and accomplishments in his military service.

Peterson excelled in many areas of his military career. Upon entering the Marine Corps after high school, he was selected as a squad leader in boot camp and achieved the highest physical fitness score in his entire company of 450 other recruits. He later went on to serve as a primary marksman instructor in Quantico, Va. During this time, he taught over 10,000 Marines and civilians in rifle and pistol marksmanship.

In 2009, Peterson was deployed under a volunteer basis as a team chief for the Regional Corps Advisor Command in Afghanistan. He served with the Afghan National Army Reconnaissance Company, consisting of three Marines, one Navy personnel, and 90 Afghan soldiers. Peterson conducted over 100 combat missions from 2009-2010 and earned the Bronze Star with V (for Valor) for drawing all enemy fire on himself to save his team.

Peterson also earned distinction for his own marksmanship by winning many Marine Corps Shooting competitions. He was also selected to the Marine Corps Rifle Team where he traveled to both England and Australia to compete. His accomplishment of earning both the Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge and Distinguished Marksmanship Badge for rifle shooting gave him the distinction of being one of 479 other Marines to ever earn both titles since 1901.

Peterson retired from the Marine Corps in 2018 with a rank of First Sergeant. His personal awards include a Bronze Star with V, Meritorius Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corp Commendation Medals, Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medals, Combat Action Ribbon, Distinguished Marksmanship Badge, Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge, Gold Lauchhiemer and McDougal Trophies.