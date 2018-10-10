Partnership offers hands on learning

Village Cafe at Marilyn’s Fire Station and Catering is staffed by the students from the SOAR program at Medford Area Senior High School. Students Open to Achieving Reality (SOAR) are making great pizza and making big steps to becoming valuable members of the workforce. “Our” Village Cafe is open every Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. during the school year when school is in session. The cafe is a buffet style lunch, serving five different types of pizza and salad with all proceeds going to help fund Taylor County’s first handicapped accessible “Our Village Inclusive Playground” because, “It takes a Village to Raise a child with a Disability.”

By partnering with Marilyn’s Fire Station and Catering the members of the SOAR program are gaining real life on-the-job training

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.