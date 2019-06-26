Park arch gets chilly reception at council

At the Medford city council committee of the whole meeting Monday night, aldermen questioned plans for a proposed archway sign for a renovated playground area.

Concerns were raised about the design of the sign and its durability. Because the sign would be an arch, a concern was raised of kids climbing the sign and possibly falling off.

“How are we going to keep kids off the top of this, and if they do fall off of it, who is responsible to pay their medical bills?” questioned committee member Christine Weix.

The height of the proposed sign was discussed immediately following and it was stated that the sign would be 10 feet tall. This particular issue was not resolved and a new one was quickly brought up.

“So that’s the wording, ‘Our Village Playground’?” asked committee member Michael Bub. “We’re not a village, we’re a city and we’re Medford,” he continued.

Bub was lobbying for the sign to have Medford in it somewhere. “This is the Medford City Park,” Bub argued.

Finally, the issue of the sign’s durability was raised.

“My concern is how well this design holds up over time, because it’s going to get a wind load on it,” reasoned committee member Greg Knight.

