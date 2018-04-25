Parents, students call for graduation change

A coalition of parents and students is calling on the Medford School Board to reconsider the graduation date for 2019.

In August 2015, the school board approved moving graduation, from Memorial Day weekend to the Friday before the last week of school, starting with the class of 2019 as a way to cut down on the number of days between graduation and the end of the school year for other students. Last November, the board shifted the date even more moving it from a Friday night to a Sunday afternoon in June.

With this year’s graduation only a month away, parents and members of the class of 2019 are looking ahead to next year and are upset about the changes board members made.

At the April 19 school board meeting, parent Sherry Meyer spoke on behalf of about a dozen people who came to the meeting calling for the board to reconsider the graduation change.

Meyer said she did not believe keeping the students in class for another five to seven days would increase their educational success but could have negative impacts on their summer earning as well as time spent with family or from starting full-time employment.

“I just couldn’t get my head wrapped around the why of the change,” Meyer said, calling on the board to put the issue on a future agenda. She presented copies of an online petition that drew more than 400 signatures in the two weeks since it was created.

