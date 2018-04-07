Home / The Star News / One transported following fireworks explosion at Rib Lake

Wed, 07/04/2018 - 9:31am brianw
July 4, 2018 -- Brian Wilson

One person was transported after a mishap during the Rib Lake fireworks display Tuesday night (July 3). Witnesses report an explosion strong enough to shake soda cans across the lake. A video of the incident shows a shell exploding at near ground level. The Rib Lake fireworks are launched from a platform in the lake.
Taylor County Sheriff Bruce Daniels confirmed that one individual was transported. The condition and name of that individual has not been released.

More information will be posted as it becomes known.

