National dreams become reality

Disappointment turned to elation this week for members of the Medford Area Senior High School Science Olympiad team.

The disappointment came on Saturday night at the state tournament at UW-Milwaukee when team members were told they missed winning a chance to represent Wisconsin at the national competition in Ohio next month by just three points.

If the story had ended there, a second place win at state still would have been something for Medford to be proud of and surpassing much larger urban schools in the math, science and engineering based competition.

However, that’s not where it ended.

“In a moment worthy of the Oscars or Miss Universe Pageants, they found an error,” said Brad Paff, the team’s advisor.

According to Forrest Schultz, a professor in the department of Chemistry and Physics at UW-Stout and president of the state Science Olympiad organization, following the Saturday award ceremony, Paff politely asked them to double check their score sheets saying he thought something was off.

According to Schultz, the organization uses a three-step process as they record the scores from the individual areas to ensure that the correct numbers are entered into the scoring system. While Schultz was personally cheering for Medford to win the competition, he said he was doubtful after the awards ceremony that any review of the scores would change things.

He was wrong.

