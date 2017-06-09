More hoops to hop over

The city of Medford is encouraging people to plan ahead when organizing events where alcohol will be sold as a change in how licenses are issued could potentially cause headaches and delays.

Historically, the city council delegated the authority to issue temporary and full bartender licenses to city clerk Virginia Brost. Prior to her issuing them, all the licenses are reviewed by the city police department with chief Bryan Carey signing off on them.

While at a clerk’s conference last week, Brost said they were told the law changed about three years ago on how the licenses should be issued. The result of the change is to require formal council votes on all the licenses. Brost noted that about half of the city clerks at the training were still having the clerks approve the licenses.

