Mondeaux Dam Snack Shack to open May 6 to serve recreation area

In 2017 the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will begin a multi-year renovation project at the Mondeaux Dam Lodge. Due to the nature of the renovations the facility will be closed until repairs are completed.

During this temporary closure of the Lodge, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest has issued a temporary special use permit for a vendor to continue offering visitors basic camping supplies and snacks on the property. The Mondeaux Dam Snack Shack will officially open for business on Saturday May 6th. Specifics on snack shacks business hours and offers can be found at http://www.mdsnackshack.com/.

Eastwood, Spearhead Point, Westpoint and Picnic Point campgrounds as well as the Lakeview Day Use Area and Mondeaux Dam Beach, Mondeaux parking lot and access roads will remain open as normal throughout the completion of Lodge renovations.

The Forest Service is also offering an opportunity for the public to attend a question and answer session on status of lodge, renovations and tentative timelines. This will occur on May 6th at 4pm on the Lodge patio.

“While this temporary closure to the lodge will be an inconvenience to visitors of the flowage and associated campgrounds, the temporary vending operation will allow continued services to be offered to visitors throughout project completion,” said Tim Vetter, Assistant Ranger in Recreation on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.



The Forest has also established a webpage (https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/cnnf/recreation/?cid=fseprd529776) to share project information including status updates and the completion timeline. If you have more specific questions regarding the facility and what’s happening next please contact Tim Vetter (715) 748-4875 ext. 34.

