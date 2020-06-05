Medford woman faces felony sex charges

A 60-year-old Taylor County woman is facing up to 35 years, three months in prison and up to $130,000 in fines if convicted of charges related to sexual contact with a then 17-year-old student who was enrolled in the Medford Area Public School District’s Alternative High School program.

The contact is alleged to have occurred in April and May 2017. At the time, the defendant, Pamela J. Schield of Medford, was coordinator of the Taylor County Literacy Council and had up until December 2016 been a substitute teacher with the Alternative High School program. The two programs utilize adjoining spaces in the Taylor County Education Center.

On May 1, district attorney Kristi Tlusty filed a criminal complaint charging Schield with the following counts:

Exposing a child to harmful material -- a Class I felony carrying a penalty of up to three years, six months in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Child enticement — a Class D felony carrying a penalty of up to 25 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines.

Sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children — a Class H felony carrying a penalty of up to six years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older —a Class A misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to nine months in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.

Friday’s criminal complaint is a culmination of an investigation that began in February 2017 when deputy Nick Schuld was assigned to investigate a report of an inappropriate relationship between an adult woman and a male student.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.