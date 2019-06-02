Medford team state-bound in first Civics Games

Medford students are advancing to the state championships in the inaugural Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation’s Civics Games.

The Medford team of Seth Mayrer (captain), Brendan Borman, Emma Ellis, Carlos Herrada and Josh Fredrikson qualified for the state championships on Saturday. They made it through the regional competition held at UW-Eau Claire, Barron County.

Other teams in the region 1 regional included: Barron High School, Black River Falls High School, Marshfield High School, Osceola High School and Winter High School.

Other regional competitions were held at UW-Green Bay, UW-Madison and UW-Plattville. A regional planned for UW-Milwaukee was canceled Thursday after school disruptions caused by last week’s frigid temperatures prompted several schools to withdraw from the competition. The two remaining schools in the region Big Foot High School of Abby Peterson (captain), Tiffany Cruz, Nick Lang and Tonya Gurnica and the team from Muskego High School of Kevin LaGrow (captain), Ryan Leifer, Isaac Ozolins and Colbey Kuchler will advance to the state championships from that area.

