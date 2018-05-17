Medford schools goes with fewer but longer

The Medford School District will have fewer but longer days next year.

School board members voted a 7-1 with Mark Reuter absent to approve an administrative plan to add 22 minutes to the school split between 10 minutes in the morning and 12 minutes in the afternoon. Under the state formula based on total minutes of instruction, this would reduce the school year to 171 instruction days and allow school to start at the beginning of September and end by Memorial Day.

Board member Mark Temme raised concerns about the loss of days in return for adding minutes to classes.

See next week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.