Medford makes no decision on referendum project bids; sets make-up day for April 17

Members of the Medford School board decided at their March 16 meeting that they will wait a week to award bids for the pool and other referendum project contracts.

The extra time will be used to give all the contractors time to refine their bids after the bid totals came in more than $373,000 over the engineer's estimates for the projects.

According to general contractor Dennis Huotari, it was challenging to find companies willing to bid on portions of the project such as electrical and heating. He explained the additional time would allow the contractors to look at ways to trim items and bring costs down. He said he was confident the cost could be reduced but cautioned it could be $50,000 less or $100,000.

The board will meet on March 23 to finalize the bids so that it does not delay the start of projects dealing with the pool.

Board members also approved making up a snow day on the Monday after Easter. The district school calendar originally had that day off. District administrator Pat Sullivan had given the board members options to have a day for both students and staff or have a staff only day. The state Department of Public Instruction has requirements for the number of minutes of instruction time. Each building in the district has well over the required time of instruction, even without making up the day. However, board members expressed the need to provide as much instruction time as possible in the district.

