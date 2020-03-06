Medford City Council delays pool opening

The city of Medford is taking a wait and see approach on opening up the City Pool

The pool was scheduled to open for the season on June 10 with limitations for access, elimination of seating and closure of the locker rooms. The proposed restrictions were part of efforts to balance the desire to provide safe recreational outlets for residents against the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

At Monday’s city council meeting, Wendy Berglund, a parent of a lifeguard, said that not enough was being done to look out for the safety of residents and of those hired to work as lifeguards and attendants. Berglund said the city had “an absolute responsibility” to look out for their safety. She said the city has not reached out to any of the lifeguards or their families to address safety concerns such as sanitation procedures, access to personal protection equipment or even how they are expected to enforce social distancing on the pool deck while also looking out for the safety of those in the pool.

