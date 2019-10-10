A matter of timing

More than week after tabling a request to fill a deputy treasurer position, the Taylor County personnel committee on Tuesday unanimously approved filling the position.

In August, a long-time deputy treasurer had a medical emergency and as a result has been unable to return to work. Prior to last week’s personnel meeting, the employee’s spouse contacted the county to fill out the required paperwork to have the employee formally resign from the position.

With this in hand, county treasurer Sarah Holtz put filling the position on the agenda. At last week’s meeting, committee members were only aware that the individual was out on medical leave and not that formal resignation papers had been signed leading some to be concerned that the county was jumping the gun and filling a position that was not yet vacant.

Last week, committee members had tabled the request without giving Holtz a chance to speak. On Tuesday, Holtz was able to make her case to fill the budgeted position and explain that the employee’s power of attorney had filled out the required resignation paperwork.

