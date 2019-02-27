Making up lost time

Medford students could still be out of school before the beginning of June.

Members of the Medford school board on Monday approved a plan to account for the district’s current tally of seven snow days by forgiving some, tightening up the schedule and adding others to the end of the school year, while still keeping a full week-long spring break.

Under a plan presented by district administrator Pat Sullivan, the school year would officially end on Wednesday, May 29. This would leave the possibility of school on May 30 and 31 if there are more snow days yet this year.

With the increase of the length of the school day this year, the district had originally planned to end the year on Friday, May 24.

