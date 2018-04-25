Making it fit

A new highway shop could be made to fit on the parcel the county currently owns on the corner of Hwy 13 and 64, but it might not be easy to do so.

On Tuesday, Taylor County highway commissioner Jess Sackmann reported to members of the highway committee that engineers with Barrientos Design and Consulting had come up with several options on how to place a proposed 75,000 to 100,000 square foot garage and office building on the parcel.

The county is in the early stages of looking at options to address space needs as well as ongoing maintenance costs on the existing buildings on the highway department campus. As part of the preliminary plans, the current highway shop would be converted to be used for cold storage and a new building built elsewhere on the site. The preliminary sketches include 48,500 feet of inside parking space for county vehicles including spaces for 12 light vehicles, 22 medium vehicles and 15 heavy vehicles. The proposed building would also include a 7,475 square foot repair space, a 4,463 square foot welding shop and a separate truck washing bay.

According to Sackmann, the county is in the very beginning of the planning process with possible construction years away. “We need to look at the long term,” he said, noting that committee members should think about the needs for the county 50 years into the future.

