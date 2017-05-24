Making an appeal

Wisconsin’s attorney general has said he will fight a federal court judge’s ruling regarding the case of a former Taylor County woman held in jail under a law intended to protect unborn children.

Opponents of the law say that it put expectant mothers in the situation where doctor/patient confidentiality was eliminated and women’s rights could be stripped away behind the closed doors of juvenile court proceedings. “This is a victory for the people of Wisconsin, public health, and for everyone who cares about the health of pregnant women and their babies,” said Dr. Kathy Hartke, chair of the Wisconsin American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, praising the ruling.

The April 28 decision by Federal District Judge James Peterson ruled the so-called “cocaine baby” law was unconstitutionally vague.

The ruling came as a summary judgement in a federal lawsuit filed in December 2014 by Tamara Loertscher formerly of Medford, against attorney general Brad Schimel, Wisconsin Secretary of Children and Families Eloise Anderson and Taylor County.

Attorney General Brad Schimel disagrees with the ruling and after Peterson refused to stay his decision last week filed with United States Court of Appeals in Chicago to reinstate the law.

“I’ve spent a large part of my law enforcement career, both as AG and Waukesha DA, fighting drug abuse to make our state healthier and stronger. There is no question Wisconsin faces an epidemic of drug abuse, especially from heroin and now a growing crisis with meth,” said Attorney General Schimel. “This law allows the state to provide critical services to pregnant women, and contains important tools to protect unborn children in imminent danger. The law has served Wisconsin well for nearly 20 years, and it deserves to be vigorously defended beyond just the U.S. District Court in Madison.”

