MACT play opens Thursday

Rhonda Kowle (Masha) and Barry Plautz (Vanya) dressed to attend a costume party as part of the play react to another character in the play. The Medford Area Community Theatre winter production, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” by Christopher Durang opens March 2 at 7:30 p.m. with shows on March 3, and 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Red/White Theater of the high school. Tickets are available at Black River Art Gallery and at the door prior. See more about the play on page 10 of the second section.
Wed, 03/01/2017 - 4:14pm brianw

