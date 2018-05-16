Looking at land
County eyes property next to highway campus to help with new building
May 17, 2018 - by Brian Wilson
A new Taylor County highway shop is still years away from happening, but members of the county highway committee are taking the first steps to making it a reality.
On Tuesday, committee members met with county building and grounds supervisor Jeff Ludwig and finance director Larry Brandl about options for how a new structure could fit on the existing county footprint and financially what would be needed to make it happen.
