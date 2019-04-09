Lodge deal set

If all goes according to plan, the Mondeaux Lodge could reopen by Memorial Day 2021.

That is the latest projection from the USDA Forest Service which manages the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

The lodge, which serves as the central structure of the Mondeaux Recreation Area, has been closed since fall of 2016 pending renovation. The lodge was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and includes a restaurant building, museum, caretaker’s residence and garage. The lodge has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1984 and the Wisconsin State Register since 1989.

Renovations to the exterior will include addressing the aging foundation, roof and siding. Internally, the electric and water services will be updated as well as the addition of accessibility features to doorways, restrooms and showers.

