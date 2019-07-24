Locking down

The Medford school district is joining the herd of other communities trading convenience and access for a perception of increased security.

Starting this fall all of the district’s schools will require visitors to be buzzed in at the main entrance doors. The district received state safety grant money last summer to pay for security improvements, but because of a backlog of work at schools around the state contractors are just now finishing up the project.

“We are about 95 percent done,” said buildings and ground director Dave Makovsky at Monday’s school board meeting. He said the high school is the only one remaining to be completed. He noted that having access between the tech. ed. building and the main school building is creating some challenges.

The doors between the buildings will be unlocked during the time between classes to allow students to go to and from the buildings. Makovsky said it would work better if the class travels all together as a group. This does not work where a student may be running late.

