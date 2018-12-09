Local case headed to supreme court

The story starts with a basement filled with raw sewage.

How it will end will be a matter for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to decide sometime next year.

On Sept. 10, 2014 raw sewage backed up into Alan Pinter’s basement at 312 Sunrise Court in the village of Stetsonville. Backup may be an understatement, Pinter’s wife described it as “a fountain of sewage shooting out four-feet high from the basement shower drain.”

In fairness, the area is prone to sewer backups following rain events due to clearwater infiltration that overloads the system with groundwater. Backups had occurred at Pinter’s house in the past and to Jack Poirier when he owned the property before selling to the Pinters.

After those earlier instances, the village had said they would establish policies and procedures to prevent future backups from happening.

