Libraries get a win

by Donald Watson

Reporter

The Taylor County Finance Committee reviewed and approved departmental budgets during a meeting on September 27.

While most of the budgets were routine and were approved with very little discussion, several budgets did generate some discussion among committee members.

Committee member Tim Hansen, chairman of the library board, asked the committee to approve increasing the library levy from $316,286 to $374,645. He said the increase would help the five libraries in the county cover their county non-resident circulation costs. Hansen explained a county non-resident circulation is when someone living in Taylor County, but not in the library’s district, checks out materials from the library. The library’s cost per circulations is calculated by dividing the operating cost of the library by the number of items checked out by both residents and non-residents. Last year, that number ranged from a low of $2.52 for Medford to a high of $6.49 for the Westboro library. The cost per circulations is then multiplied by the number of items checked out by non-residents to come up with the library’s county non-resident circulation costs. Last year, the five libraries in Taylor County had non-resident circulation costs totaling $374,645, thence the request for the increase.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.