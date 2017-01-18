Leadership changes are underway for the Taylor County Ambulance Service.

The ambulance service has historically been operated jointly by Taylor County and Aspirus Medford Hospital. The county owns the ambulances and pays an annual subsidy to the hospital which covers some administrative expenses along with the cost of ambulance runs not paid for through insurance or private billing.

According to Jason Keffeler, director of the Aspirus Medevac service, Aspirus is looking to take a leadership role in running the service. “We are looking at supporting the system and ensuring there is 911 coverage in county under the existing contract,” Keffeler said to members of the Taylor County law enforcement and emergency services committee on Friday morning.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.