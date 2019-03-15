Law enforcement locates remains of missing Gilman man

On February 24,2019 at 1:36 p.m. the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 21 year old John R. Shest had walked away from the Phoenix House located in the village of Gilman, in western Taylor County.

Shest was last seen leaving the Corner Store in Gilman on foot in a westerly direction after purchasing alcohol. Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Gilman Police Chief searched for Shest but were unable to locate him. The Sheriff’s Office continued efforts to locate Shest but no new information became available.

On March 14 Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies in a continued effort to locate Shest again searched the area and with the snow cover diminishing located Shest deceased at 3:14 p.m.

Shest was found partially buried in snow south of the village of Gilman. Based on his location it is believed Shest had walked down the rail road tracks leading out of the village in an attempt to be undetected. The incident remains under investigation but no foul play is suspected.