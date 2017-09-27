Home / The Star News / Keeping control

Keeping control



Wed, 09/27/2017 - 4:42pm brianw
Proposed lake district would give homeowners more management control
September 28, 2017 by Brian Wilson

Sometimes more government is needed.
That was the message from town of Hammel residents at a public hearing about a proposed lake district held Monday night at the courthouse. The hearing was part of a special meeting of the county’s land conservation committee.
“I don’t like the idea of another governmental entity,” said resident Gary Carlson. However, he said he supports this district because of its need. “It is imperative we have a lake district,” he said.
According to Carlson, the need for a lake district hit home several years ago when the state called on the owner of the privately-owned dam on Clear Lake to make improvements. The owner was not interested in doing so and according to Carlson would have been willing to have it wash out.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here