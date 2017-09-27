Keeping control

Sometimes more government is needed.

That was the message from town of Hammel residents at a public hearing about a proposed lake district held Monday night at the courthouse. The hearing was part of a special meeting of the county’s land conservation committee.

“I don’t like the idea of another governmental entity,” said resident Gary Carlson. However, he said he supports this district because of its need. “It is imperative we have a lake district,” he said.

According to Carlson, the need for a lake district hit home several years ago when the state called on the owner of the privately-owned dam on Clear Lake to make improvements. The owner was not interested in doing so and according to Carlson would have been willing to have it wash out.

