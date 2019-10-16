Keeping balance

With more than a half-million dollars of potential savings on the line, the Medford School Board will have to make some tough choices when it comes to health insurance for staff and teachers.

In August, the district was told the preliminary renewal rate with Security Health Plan would be 9.8%. The district had built up to 10% increase in insurance into the proposed 2019-2020 budget. Concerned the amount was too high, district administrator Pat Sullivan directed Spectrum Benefits Solutions to start the process to get bids from other providers. At the same time, the district’s insurance broker continued to negotiate with Security to see if there were options to reduce the premium increase.

On Tuesday, board members received the result of that work as Cory Toth-LaPointe and Becky Gorst of Spectrum presented the options.

The first bit of good news board members received was that they were able to negotiate Security’s rate increase down from 9.8% to about 4%. This would still result in a premium increase for the school district and staff of $186,852.

The other bit of good news, and what potentially complicates the decision for the district, is that Aspirus Arise submitted a proposal that matches the district’s current plan structure point for point with a 8.11% decrease compared to the current rate. This would result in the district paying $371,128 less than the current year. As noted by board member Brian Hallgren taking into consideration the increase Security is planning, switching to Aspirus Arise would result in $564,981 in savings to the district.

