Judge sets bond for Bowers

A Taylor County sheriff’s deputy facing a felony charge for the improper release of information was in court for an initial appearance on Tuesday morning.

Steve Bowers, 48, of Medford faces a felony charge of misconduct in office.

According to the criminal complaint, on or about and between February 25 and February 27, 2017, Bowers, who was a detective sergeant at the time disclosed police reports from pending murder investigations to the producer of a crime-solving television show without supervisor approval. The sheriff’s department had been working with the show’s producers for an episode about an episode on a different murder investigation at the time the information was released.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant attorney general Annie Jay of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) out of Madison. The case had been referred to the DOJ last March and a formal felony charge was filed by the state earlier this fall.

