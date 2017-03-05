Judge says no

In what is being hailed as a win for women’s rights, a federal judge last week sided with a Taylor County woman and ruled that Wisconsin’s so-called “cocaine baby” law was unconstitutionally vague.

The ruling came April 28 from Federal District Judge James Peterson in a summary judgement in a federal lawsuit filed in December 2014 by Tamara Loertscher formerly of Medford, against attorney general Brad Schimel, Wisconsin Secretary of Children and Families Eloise Anderson and Taylor County.

In summer 2014, Loertscher was detained in a medical facility, jailed in Taylor County and found by the state to have maltreated her unborn child because she tested positive for having drugs in her system at the time of her pregnancy test. In making the case, Loertscher’s said her rights were violated numerous times in the process, and sought to have the 1997 law overturned as being unconstitutional, as well as having her legal fees covered. The original complaint in the case alleges Loertscher’s rights to due process, unreasonable search and seizure, freedom from compelled speech, equal protection and procedural due process were violated by the state of Wisconsin.

Judge Peterson agreed, at least in part, and ruled the law to be unconstitutionally vague, however, he ruled in favor of Taylor County saying that because they were simply following state law there is no monetary penalty against the county.

“For anyone who cares about the health of pregnant women and babies this is a huge win,” said Lynn M. Paltrow, executive director of National Advocates for Pregnant Women. The New York based agency has been working with Loertscher on the case to overturn the Wisconsin law along with the NYU School of Law Reproductive Justice Clinic, and the Perkins Coie law firm in Madison.

The federal lawsuit challenged Wisconsin Act 292, the “Unborn Child Protection Act” which was passed in 1997. According to Paltrow, that act “strips pregnant women of nearly every civil right associated with constitutional personhood and endangers the health of pregnant women and babies.” The law allowed the state to seize control of women, detain them in jail or other locked facilities, and force them to submit to unconsented medical treatment if they are pregnant and use – or even disclose past use of – any amount of alcohol or a controlled substance.

See the full story in this week's issue of The Star News.