Inclusive update

Members of the Medford City Council got an update on a proposed all-inclusive playground area, a group is working to bring to the city park, during Monday night’s committee of the whole meeting.

In August 2017, director of student services and special education Joe Greget and director of building and grounds Dave Makovsky from the Medford Area School District presented the possibility of creating an inclusive playground in the City park. This would allow all children and families, regardless of physical capabilities the ability to use playground equipment. The estimated cost of this project was $300,000. That month the council gave support of the inclusive playground to be located north of the existing playground in the city park with the understanding that no city funds would be allocated for the project.

