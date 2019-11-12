Hunters voice opposition to DMAP in county forest

A proposal to create a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) zone in the Taylor County forest met with a frosty reception from area hunters at the December 6 meeting of the county’s forestry and recreation committee.

Bob Nack, the Department of Natural Resources’s state coordinator for DMAP program was at the meeting to give a presentation on what it is and how it could be used in Taylor County to help manage deer in the forest.

DMAP has been around since 2014 and has been almost exclusively used on private land to work to improve deer management practices. According to Nack the program has been a popular one around the state with Taylor County having a number of private land DMAPs in place.

One of the key components of DMAPs is the ability to set the tag limits on that specific area to manage it to a level beyond what is set by the local County Deer Advisory Council (CDAC).

Under a DMAP zone, the CDAC would have first say to set the quote, but DMAP working with the land owners and wildlife biologists could refine that for the specific zone.

Brian Bucki said that while he thinks the DMAP is a good program, it is something he feels belongs in the private sector. He expressed concern about it being abused on public lands to undermine the CDAC’s ability to manage populations.

Bucki said a lot of the county’s efforts are due to concerns about damage to reforestation areas following logging. He said the Taylor County CDAC has taken the county’s concerns seriously and incorporated them within their quota recommendations for public lands.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.