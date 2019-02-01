Home / The Star News / Homeless for the holidays

Homeless for the holidays



Wed, 01/02/2019 - 2:24pm brianw
January 3, 2019 - By Brian Wilson

Mark Carlson is homeless.
Carlson is currently staying with a friend — couch surfing until he can find a place to live. It is a temporary arrangement. Carlson expects that he may soon end up living out of his car, a barely-running Ford Explorer.
“As of right now, I don’t have anyone in the whole world. Just me and my dog.” Carlson said. “I don’t think I will make it to spring.”

