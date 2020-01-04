Holding them back

The Gilman School Board hosted their meeting electronically on March 30, to keep in compliance with Gov. Evers’ emergency orders.

Only board members and administration were allowed in the meeting room and the public was able to view the meeting by logging online or dialing in to listen.

Superintendent Wally Leipart addressed the lack of quality internet in the area, and how they are trying to remedy it so all students can reliably use the online e-school learning tools.

“As we full well know, our community doesn’t have 100% saturation of a broadband access to internet. We are working as best as we possibly can with service providers to increase the access,” he said, while reminding parents they can talk to their internet providers, who will increase their bandwidth in order to provide students with better access to the e-school. “It’s in the FCC regulations: when they sign on for providing broadband, in a state of emergency, they need to increase bandwidth.”

