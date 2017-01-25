Healthcare trailblazer

“He was a man to be remembered.”

Those are the words former hospital chairman Elmer Balko used to describe Gene Arnett who served 35 years as administrator of the Medford hospital.

Arnett died on Saturday at Memorial Nursing and Rehab center. He leaves a lasting legacy through his commitment to providing quality healthcare in rural areas.

Arnett was the president of Memorial Hospital of Taylor County (now Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinics) from 1961 until his retirement in 1997. During that 36-year span Arnett led the hospital through dramatic changes in healthcare and helped lay the groundwork for a regional healthcare system.

“When the hospital opened, he directed a staff of 65 employees. Upon his retirement 35 years later in July 1996, the hospital had grown to over 250 employees,” said Rick Nevers, interim CEO at Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinics.

