Hallgren wants wage scale road map

Confusion over the intent of a vote at the June school board meeting may lead to a redo when the board meets July 20.

At the June meeting, board members voted to give 1.26 percent salary increase across the board for school staff and then to divide the remaining money in the wage increase pool evenly between staff members.

Just how that additional money was divided has become more complicated. According to district administrator Pat Sullivan, in keeping with past practice, the raise money was split between the three groups of district employees — administration, teachers and support staff. Sullivan told members of the school finance committee on Friday afternoon that the money was then divided out between employees in each of those buckets.

