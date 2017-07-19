Home / The Star News / Hallgren wants wage scale road map

Hallgren wants wage scale road map



Wed, 07/19/2017 - 3:14pm brianw
Medford school board member cites confusion over intent of pay raises
July 20, 2017 - by Brian Wilson

Confusion over the intent of a vote at the June school board meeting may lead to a redo when the board meets July 20.
At the June meeting, board members voted to give 1.26 percent salary increase across the board for school staff and then to divide the remaining money in the wage increase pool evenly between staff members.
Just how that additional money was divided has become more complicated. According to district administrator Pat Sullivan, in keeping with past practice, the raise money was split between the three groups of district employees — administration, teachers and support staff. Sullivan told members of the school finance committee on Friday afternoon that the money was then divided out between employees in each of those buckets.

See this week's issue of The Star News for the complete story.

